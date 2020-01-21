Reds fans ‘swing’ over to museum

Cincinnati Reds Infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President and COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18

Fans participated in a Q and A session and had the opportunity to receive autographs. One lucky fan was also gifted a ticket to the opening day game March 26 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

