Greeneview awards Higham Scholarships

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School announce the 2020 Higham winners Monday.

The Higham Scholarships are awarded to one boy and one girl in every graduating class at GHS and pay for all expenses (tuition, books, room and board, travel) at any state school in Ohio.

The female recipient is Shelby Rutherford and the male recipient is James (JR) Saunders.

Rutherford plans to attend Wright State University and major in nursing and to get her EMT certification. Throughout high school she played soccer, basketball, and track and participated in many clubs such as, National Honor Society, student council, Principal’s Advisory, service club, and Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol.

Rutherford believes her biggest accomplishment has been going on a mission trip to Grand Goave, Haiti. She hopes to go on more mission trips using her training in nursing.

While a student at Greeneview, Saunders played soccer (team captain, second team Ohio Heritage Conference, third team All Miami Valley, and senior all star team member) and baseball, was a class officer, and participated in student council, National Honor Society, Principal’s Advisory, and 4-H. His favorite memories include playing sports, service activities through the National Honor Society, and going on the senior government trip to Washington, DC. Being awarded the Higham Scholarship has allowed him to reach his goal of attending The Ohio State University and majoring in aerospace engineering and astrophysics.

Saunders said he looks forward to attending OSU with his sister in the fall, and he wants to share that he is truly thankful for this opportunity and for his experiences at Greeneview High School which have prepared him for the next step in life.

The scholarship is managed by the Jamestown Area Foundation.