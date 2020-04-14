XCSF hall of honor ceremony rescheduled

XENIA — The Twenty-Second Annual XCSF Hall of Honor Dinner and Induction Ceremony and silent auction, originally scheduled for April 19 will now be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Tecumseh Elementary School.

The dinner will be preceded by the Sixth Annual Silent Auction for Grants beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and will be available at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, 334 W. Market Street once the staff is able to resume normal business hours. Call 937-372-3591 and leave a message or email staff@xcsfoundation.com for more information.

The board considered a number of factors and tried to find a workable date. Members considered the current restrictions on group events, travel and school closings, along with the health and safety of all of the attendees. Since Tecumseh Elementary School is the site for the dinner and ceremony, the group is waiting to until the school buildings re-open in mid-August and the staff has time to prepare for the event.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation will honor the accomplishments of the 2020 Hall of Honor inductees: the Rev. Gary G. Chapman, XHS class of 1981, veteran, pastor; Fred William (Ted) Forbes, XHS class of 1954, architect, engineer, civil servant;; Roger D. (Rock) McColaugh, XHS class of 1967, businessman, volunteer; Charles R. Purvis, educator; and David Thompson, XHS class of 1989, community development advocate.

The board of directors thanks the members of the community for their support and understanding.