GHS announces medal winners

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School recently announced its medal winners for the school year.
A student earns the medal by having the highest average in the subject. There is one winner each grade in the same subject.
2020 Medal Winners
Ninth grade
Seth Brown – algebra I, modern world history
Zachary Collins – English I
Jadyn Hoecke – English I honors, pre AP modern world history,
principles of engineering
Mia Kennedy – algebra II honors
Madelyn Muse — creative expressions B
Sadie Trisel – creative expressions A, physical science, Spanish II
10th grade
Laina Bogan – American history
Aliyah Graham – English II
Savanna Harkleroad – Spanish III
Bailey Jones – English II honors
Hannah Litke – pre AP American history honors
Mikayla Kilbarger – US history
Carlos Rodriguez – Spanish I
Emily Sands – geometry
Kaylee Stover – daily living skills, US history
11th grade
Chloe Benning – advanced art II, geology
Trever Cottrell – street law
Alexander Hackney – English IV
Andrew Hackney – AP English language & composition, AP chemistry,
AP government, coding
Marissa Hargrave – English III
Teagan Hendricks – chemistry honors, IT fundamentals
Taylor O’Rourke – government
Elizabeth Reichley – pre calculus honors, Spanish IV
Emma Snyder – sociology
Rachel Strickle – AP calculus
12th grade
Abby Baker – algebra II, anatomy & physiology honors, AP literature, AP US history, physics honors I
Brianna Hardy – ceramics
Mitchel Hines – intro to engineering design
Abby Powers – contemporary world issues
Faith Rutherford – psychology
Madyson Smith – western civilization