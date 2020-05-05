GHS announces medal winners

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School recently announced its medal winners for the school year.

A student earns the medal by having the highest average in the subject. There is one winner each grade in the same subject.

2020 Medal Winners

Ninth grade

Seth Brown – algebra I, modern world history

Zachary Collins – English I

Jadyn Hoecke – English I honors, pre AP modern world history,

principles of engineering

Mia Kennedy – algebra II honors

Madelyn Muse — creative expressions B

Sadie Trisel – creative expressions A, physical science, Spanish II

10th grade

Laina Bogan – American history

Aliyah Graham – English II

Savanna Harkleroad – Spanish III

Bailey Jones – English II honors

Hannah Litke – pre AP American history honors

Mikayla Kilbarger – US history

Carlos Rodriguez – Spanish I

Emily Sands – geometry

Kaylee Stover – daily living skills, US history

11th grade

Chloe Benning – advanced art II, geology

Trever Cottrell – street law

Alexander Hackney – English IV

Andrew Hackney – AP English language & composition, AP chemistry,

AP government, coding

Marissa Hargrave – English III

Teagan Hendricks – chemistry honors, IT fundamentals

Taylor O’Rourke – government

Elizabeth Reichley – pre calculus honors, Spanish IV

Emma Snyder – sociology

Rachel Strickle – AP calculus

12th grade

Abby Baker – algebra II, anatomy & physiology honors, AP literature, AP US history, physics honors I

Brianna Hardy – ceramics

Mitchel Hines – intro to engineering design

Abby Powers – contemporary world issues

Faith Rutherford – psychology

Madyson Smith – western civilization