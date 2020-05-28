Silvercreek-Ross-Greeneview alumni award scholarships

JAMESTOWN — Three Greeneview High School seniors were awarded $500 scholarships from the Silvercreek-Ross-Greeneview Alumni organization.

Erika Ramey, daughter of Todd and Kim Ramey, will be attending The Ohio State University this fall majoring in marketing; Grace Morris, daughter of Nathan and Stephanie Morris, will be attending Wright State University this fall majoring in education; and Mitchell Hines, son of Greg and Amy Hines, will be attending Wright State University this fall majoring in mechanical engineering.

The annual banquet was cancelled due to the coronavirus, but according to a release from the group, if a banquet takes place in 2021, this year’s winners will be invited to be honored with next year’s recipients.