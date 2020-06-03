Summer reading bus plans announced

XENIA —The summer reading bus is taking a detour in 2020.

The Xenia school district recently announced that it is offering a five-week alternative to the popular reading program.

Teachers will hold live virtual sessions, as well as set up a Google Classroom and post activities that students can explore during the week. Teachers will also hold “office hours” to support students throughout the week with the learning tasks. The theme is continued learning with fun and engaging activities that are both virtual and outside the online platform.

The program will run the weeks of June 17, June 24, July 8, July 15, and July 22. Registration is open to all K-5 students and runs trough June 5. Visit the xeniaschools.org to register.