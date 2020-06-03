Chambliss wins Duetil scholarship

JAMESTOWN — Recent Greeneview High School graduate Hailie Chambliss received the $5,000 Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship Award in May.

Normally this is given at the award ceremonies at the high school each year but because of COVID-19, Chambliss received her award along with her diploma.

The Diana Duteil Scholarship is awarded annually to a Greeneview senior girl pursuing an education in the sciences. Chambliss is planning to attend The Ohio State University Wooster campus majoring in animal health. She will then transfer to OSU in Columbus to continue her studies and apply for veterinary school.

Duteil was an honors student at Greeneview in the class of 1983. The Duteil scholarship was established in her memory to continue the activities, attitudes, and advocacy which she supported. Chambliss is the 14th senior girl to receive the scholarship, which was established in 2006 through the Greene County Community Foundation.