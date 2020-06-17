Bellbrook Historical Museum open to public

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Historical Museum is once again open for business.

“We are so happy to be open to welcome back our old friends and to meet new ones,” a release from the museum said.

The rotating exhibit room is featuring paintings and information about the covered bridges of Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Township and Greene County.

For more than 100 years the covered bridge was key to the development of the transportation system of Ohio, museum officials said. There were 14 covered bridges in the area, the first being built in 1853 on S.R. 725 over the Little Miami River.

The museum also has a New Acquisitions Exhibit, which will feature recent acquisitions that will be added to permanent collections. Watch for more exhibits to come featuring these new artifacts.

A complete set of the Sugar Maple Plates are now on display to provide a little walk down memory lane as well.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 12-4 p.m. Saturdays. It is located at 42 N. Main St.