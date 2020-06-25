Fairborn police reports

May 16
12:06 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 1700 block of Arlin Place.
12:19 a.m. — Disturbance on the 400 block of Oaklawn Drive.
12:21 a.m. — Disturbance on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.
12:23 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
12:50 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 1300 block of Cimarron Circle.
12:57 a.m. — Animal complaint at Rockdell Drive and Sunburst Drive.
1:10 a.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 1800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
1:17 a.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of West Main Street.
1:19 a.m. — Suspicious person on the 500 block of Wayne Drive.
1:32 a.m. — Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Landmark Court.
1:52 a.m. — Suspicious person on the 300 block of Franklin Court.
2:19 a.m. — Suspicious person on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
4:29 a.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 1800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
5:13 a.m. — Suspicious person at South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive.
8:28 a.m. — Crash – private property on the 100 block of East Xenia Drive.
9:18 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
10:46 a.m. — Welfare check on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.
12:56 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1400 block of Anna Street.
1:36 p.m. — Civil complaint on the 400 block of South Central Avenue.
1:58 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
2:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 20 block of I-675 North.
2:31 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 1800 block of Superior Avenue.
3:16 p.m. — Warrant on the 40 block of Rossmore Drive.
3:29 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 1 block of East Main Street.
3:47 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.
4:00 p.m. — Alarm – residential on the 1000 block of Harvard Avenue.
4:52 p.m. — Warrant on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.
6:46 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
7:25 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
7:53 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of Franklin Court.
8:38 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Stewart Boulevard and Orville Street.
8:52 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 2300 block of Murphy Drive.
8:59 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.
9:39 p.m. — Crash – hit skip on the 30 block of Miller Avenue.
11:01 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 200 block of Orville Street.
11:15 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of Zimmer Drive.