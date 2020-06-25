Fairborn police reports

May 16

12:06 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 1700 block of Arlin Place.

12:19 a.m. — Disturbance on the 400 block of Oaklawn Drive.

12:21 a.m. — Disturbance on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

12:23 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

12:50 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 1300 block of Cimarron Circle.

12:57 a.m. — Animal complaint at Rockdell Drive and Sunburst Drive.

1:10 a.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 1800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

1:17 a.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of West Main Street.

1:19 a.m. — Suspicious person on the 500 block of Wayne Drive.

1:32 a.m. — Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Landmark Court.

1:52 a.m. — Suspicious person on the 300 block of Franklin Court.

2:19 a.m. — Suspicious person on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

4:29 a.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 1800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

5:13 a.m. — Suspicious person at South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive.

8:28 a.m. — Crash – private property on the 100 block of East Xenia Drive.

9:18 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

10:46 a.m. — Welfare check on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

12:56 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1400 block of Anna Street.

1:36 p.m. — Civil complaint on the 400 block of South Central Avenue.

1:58 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

2:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 20 block of I-675 North.

2:31 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 1800 block of Superior Avenue.

3:16 p.m. — Warrant on the 40 block of Rossmore Drive.

3:29 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 1 block of East Main Street.

3:47 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.

4:00 p.m. — Alarm – residential on the 1000 block of Harvard Avenue.

4:52 p.m. — Warrant on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.

6:46 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

6:47 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

7:25 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

7:53 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of Franklin Court.

8:38 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Stewart Boulevard and Orville Street.

8:52 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 2300 block of Murphy Drive.

8:59 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.

9:39 p.m. — Crash – hit skip on the 30 block of Miller Avenue.

11:01 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 200 block of Orville Street.

11:15 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of Zimmer Drive.