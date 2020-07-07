Fairborn United Methodist Church hosting blood drive

FAIRBORN — Fairborn United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at 100 North Broad St.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Interested persons can schedule their donation at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

According to a Community Blood Center release, blood donations are in demand as hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 usage and the blood supply faces the additional challenges of summer vacation travel, no high school blood drives, and increases in accidents and trauma cases.

COVID-19 survivors can find out more about donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma at www.GivingBlood.org.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (possibly more, depending on person’s height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.