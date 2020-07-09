CSU gifted masks

Submitted photo

Lowes of Xenia recently donated 1,500 KN95 masks to Central State University to assist with challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Lowes store was provided with 4,000 KN95 masks to donate to local organizations according to Lowes Scheduling/Staff Administrator Karin Brennaman. The masks will be used throughout the university to protect the health of staff, faculty, students and guests. Pictured (left to right) Lowes Assistant Store Manager/Operations Jim Randall; Lowes Pro-Service Manager Pamela Billingsley; and Brennaman.

