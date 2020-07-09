Fairborn police reports

May 17

1:25 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 100 block of West Garland Avenue.

8:10 a.m. — 911 hang up on the 100 block of Erie Avenue.

8:47 a.m. — Assist on the 800 block of Harvest Oak Lane.

9:32 a.m. — Assist on the 400 block of Forest Street.

11:32 a.m. — Assist on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

11:39 a.m. — Disturbance on the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

11:48 a.m. — Domestic violence on the 400 block of Greene Street.

2:11 p.m. — Warrant on the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

3:02 p.m. — Civil complaint on the 200 block of West Dayton Drive.

3:31 p.m. — Miscellaneous on the 1400 block of South Maple Avenue.

3:40 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Road.

4:07 p.m. — Harassment on the 200 block of Blair Drive.

4:09 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.

4:11 p.m. — Disturbance on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

4:25 p.m. — Juvenile complaint at South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive.

4:40 p.m. — Theft on the 100 block of North Maple Avenue.

5:50 p.m. — Assist on the 100 block of Madison Street.

6:17 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 1000 block of Baywood Drive.

6:30 p.m. — Warrant on the 2000 block of Triumph Drive.

6:47 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 1000 block of Baywood Drive.

6:49 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 300 block of Williams Street.

7:10 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Pat Lane and Diana Lane East.

8:15 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

8:21 p.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of North Central Avenue.

8:43 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 200 block of Ohio Street.

9:03 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 100 block of South Central Avenue.

9:32 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1200 block of West Yellow Springs Fairfield Road.

10:00 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 60 block of Rowland Road.

10:31 p.m. — Crash – personal injury on the 200 block of Forest Street.

10:33 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Chapel Drive.

11:08 p.m. — Animal complaint on the 300 block of Archer Drive.

11:10 p.m. — Disturbance on the 1300 block of Highview Drive.

11:35 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 1400 block of Bell Pepper Court.

11:49 p.m. — Domestic dispute on the 60 block of Rowland Road.