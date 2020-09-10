Fairborn to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony

FAIRBORN — Fairborn will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in a memorial ceremony at the National Center for Medical Readiness at Calamityville, located at 506 E. Xenia Dr., Fairborn on Friday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, guests are asked to observe social distancing and wear a face covering. There will be appropriately spaced seating available.

The public is invited to the event to remember the victims and honor the selfless individuals who performed heroic actions in the midst of chaos and tragedy.