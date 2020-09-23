Mercy Health offering mammograms locally in October

SPRINGFIELD — Concerns about COVID-19 may have caused some residents to put off their annual screening mammogram.

“You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic,” officials from Mercy Health said in a release. “It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings. October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month observance provides a great reason to get back on track and schedule your screening.”

Mercy Health – Springfield’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit. A skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete each screening in about 15 minutes.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography’s mobile unit offers traditional 2D imaging as well as advanced 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was the first in region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular mobile mammography program that extends Mercy Health – Springfield’s network of care throughout surrounding counties.

While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, the patient should verify if Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. For those who are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), Mercy Health has financial need-based assistance programs available to help. If eligible, an individual may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 937-523-9332 for more information.

Walk-ins are generally available but not guaranteed. Screenings at the Mercy Health – Dayton Springfield Emergency Center are by appointment only. Call 937-328-8100 to schedule a screening at the emergency center. All must bring a photo ID and insurance card.

If a business or organization wants to have Mercy Health Mobile Mammography provide on-site screenings for employees and/or the community, call 937-523-9330.

Mercy Health will provide mobile mammography screenings at the Dayton Springfield Emergency Center, located at 1840 Springfield Road, Fairborn on the following dates in October:

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All screenings are by appointment only. Call 937-328-8100 to schedule a visit.