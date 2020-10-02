New president to continue McColaugh’s dedication to service

XENIA — McColaugh Funeral Home Funeral Director and Manager Mary Carr Massie is adding another title to her name.

President.

The funeral home announced Thursday that Massie, who served alongside mentor and friend Rock McColaugh for many years, will continue to lead the Xenia business as it continues its dedication to service.

“We are committed to operating the funeral home with the same warmth and comfort you have come to know from our dedicated staff,” Massie said. “When I came to Xenia, Rock welcomed me without hesitation. He was a wonderful example for Xenia, the City of Hospitality, and I feel like it’s my honor to carry on the legacy of our friend.”

In her new role as president of the organization, she and the staff of McColaugh will honor the legacy in service to the families of the community.

Ron McColaugh, son of Robert S. McColaugh, who founded McColaugh Funeral Home, and brother of Rock, said “We, as a family, couldn’t be happier to have Mary carry on our business. She has been an asset to our community and will continue to build on the tradition of caring that has been the basis of our firm for nearly 60 years.”

McColaugh’s staff will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the funeral home, 826 N. Detroit Street. A special dedication will be held at 6 p.m. and the community is invited to stop by and share their memories.