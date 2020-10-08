Cedarville high, middle name students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville middle and high schools announced their September students of the month.

Recognized were Elizabeth Brooks (12th grade); Daniel Allen (11th grade); Lily Ryan (10th grade); Arman Walker (ninth grade); Ellie Schulte (eighth grade); Caden Church (seventh grade); and Ainsley Walker (sixth grade).

The schools sent the following information about each student:

Brooks is an outstanding student with immense potential. She is conscientious and has good discussions.

Allen is one of the most hardworking students in the building. He is a student who is curious to learn more, asks good questions, and is creative. He is also one of the most thoughtful to his peers and helpful to his teachers.

Ryan is a hard worker, is very polite, very friendly, consistently has a great attitude.

Arman Walker is a good student who gets his work done on time and is self-motivated.

Schulte is a top notch student who is always prepared for class and is willing to learn new things.

Church is a great student, with a great sense of humor. He is always ready to answer every question, and makes sure that he is engaged every day. He also has a fantastic attitude.

Ainsley Walker is always attentive and polite. She’s a great student.