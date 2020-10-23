Farmers to families food distribution at Maple Heights Baptist Church

FAIRBORN — Maple Heights Baptist Church located at 144 W. Funderburg Road in Fairborn will be giving food away on Tuesday, Oct. 27 starting at 4 p.m. until all has been given out.

The church only requires that patrons have a need for a 30-pound box of food, which contains meat, dairy, and vegetables. The box should be refrigerated.

Upon arrival, patrons are asked to stay in their cars and someone will bring the box to them. If someone has a need for more than one box, he or she should tell the person loading car.

Faircreek Church and Fairborn Freewill Baptist Church are a part of this wonderful ministry opportunity for our community. Anyone with questions should call the church at 937-878-3333.