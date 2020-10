Arrowood names all-stars

Arrowood Elementary School named its October All-Stars. Recognized were Jacob Owsley, Mia Smith, Sophie Hoskins, and Clyde Wilson (kindergarten); Monroe Killian, Cyriah Jones, Katrina Pridgen, and Payton Monahan (first grade); Ava Fletcher, Mira Palmer, Takiyah Smith, and Arabella Fletcher (second grade); Alison Tuck, Dalton Hoskins, Zariaiya Lanier, and Aubree Long (third grade); Dannasia Botley, Jeramyha Hoskins, Michael Potts, and Sophia Scafone (fourth grade); and Devon Bottorf, Carter Keeton, and Brayden Tremblay (fifth grade).

Submitted photos

Arrowood Elementary School named its September All-Stars. Recognized were Annabelle Hoskins, Ellie Lindsay, Peyton Dailey, and Claire Cronin (kindergarten); Luke Harshbarger, Lily Davidson, Nolan Arthur, and Marley Killian (first grade); Logan Loftis, Brennan Wellman, Aliyah Horsley, and Ariah Wilson (second grade); Bailey Brehm, Lilli Knick, Cruz Alvarado Gonzalez, and Bennedi Boude (third grade); George Herald, Eli Roby, Ayanna Nared, and D’Lamar Coates (fourth grade); and Brody McManes, Rachel Bogan, and Kellen Cassell (fifth grade).