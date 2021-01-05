Free rides for Greene CATS 20th

XENIA — Greene CATS Public Transit is celebrating its milestone 20th year of service on Jan. 8 with free rides on its Flex Route.

Family & Youth Initiatives (FYI) is paying the fares for riders. A 501c3 faith-based organization, FYI services are provided free by grants and donations to help it empower families and provide hope with multiple programs.

“We are grateful to FYI for partnering with us to mark our 20th anniversary by providing free rides for our patrons on our Flex Routes,” said Ken Collier, Greene CATS executive director. “It is a nice way to start off 2021 after such a challenging 2020.”

FYI programs include:

— Parenting Network in which pregnant and new families get training, pre­natal assistance, diapers, clothes, and other necessities through its Baby Bucks program.

· Real Life … Teen Choices in which classroom instructors work in schools in six counties, reaching 5,000 students on forming relationships and protecting from abuse

· The Mentoring Program, which pairs at-risk children who need an adult volunteer to listen and provide a solid example on how to navigate in society

· Gardening for Health which encourages residents to get out of the house this spring and put their green thumb to work growing vegetables to share with the community or for their table.

For more information, to volunteer, or make a donation visit www.fyiohio.org or call 937-879-3313.