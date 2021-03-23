Vaccine available for 16 and over in Greene County

XENIA — Greene County Public Health opened this week’s appointments to all Ohioans 16 and over.

To schedule an appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, indicate that you are currently eligible (click ‘yes’ to one of the eligibility questions), search for Xenia in the search tool and choose “Greene County Public Health Covid Vaccine” as the provider.

Answer all demographic questions accurately. Appointments were filling for Wednesday, March 24, but Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26, still have time slots available.

The state VMS scheduling system will be updated with the correct ages for eligibility on Monday, March 29. If you need assistance with registering, contact 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or log on to vaxchat.ohio.gov.

For more information, email covid19@gcph.info