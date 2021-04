XENIA —Xenia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Amanda Jane Watts, 41, of Xenia, was last seen March 6 in the Wilmington Pike area of Centerville. She is Caucasian, 5 feet, 2 inches, 135 pounds and is bipolar and schizophrenic.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. Miller at 937-376-7209, email mmiller@ci.xenia.oh.us, or leave a voicemail on the Xenia police tip line at 937-347-1623.