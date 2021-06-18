Fairborn High School class of 1966 plans 55th reunion

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School class of 1966 reunion committee — Jean Alexander Kelley, Barbara Zonders Turner, Diana Haas Ogilsbie, Sherry Lindy Matsel, Mary Goodman Pacinda, Kathy Jones Yeary, Ann Armstrong Ingoldsby, and Carol Traylor Baugh — plan to hold the 55th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25.

A social gathering will be held at Packy’s Sports Bar and Grill on Friday, Sept. 24, beginning at 5 p.m. Packy’s is located at the Hope Hotel next to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Gate 12-A.

There is no charge for attending this gathering; however, each person will be responsible for the cost of their own food and drink.

A B&B Riverboats dinner and cruise down the Ohio River is planned for Sept. 25. The cost per person is $60. Participants should arrive by 5:30 p.m. The buffet will open at 6 p.m. and the cruise down the Ohio starts at 7 p.m. There will also be live entertainment.

Participants will be responsible for their own transportation to the riverboat which is docked in Newport just across the bridge in Cincinnati. The Admiral’s Buffet Dinner menu will be offered.

For more information or to register for the riverboat ride, contact Jean Alexander Kelley at jean10948@aol.com or 937-247-9050. The deadline for reservations with payment is Friday, July 16.