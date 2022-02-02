Schools celebrate Black History Month

Photos courtesy Xenia Community Schools

As part of Black History Month, students at Warner Middle School had a chance to view items in the Ohio History Connection “Museum in a Box.”

Photos courtesy Xenia Community Schools

As part of Black History Month, students at Warner Middle School had a chance to view items in the Ohio History Connection “Museum in a Box.”

Photos courtesy Xenia Community Schools

As part of Black History Month, students at Warner Middle School had a chance to view items in the Ohio History Connection “Museum in a Box.”