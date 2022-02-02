Arrowood All-Stars

Submitted photo

Arrowood Elementary School named its January All-Stars. The students were selected for always “doing their best.” Recognized were Walter Nash, Xandyr Bulford, SaKarra Truss, Kyah Betkey (kindergarten); Jacob Raybuck, Emmet Speessen, Urban Sandlin, Mia Smith (first grade); Khloe Bailey, Marley Killian, Shania Coleman, Lucas Lamb (second grade); Brennan Wellman, David Clark, Kylie Miles, Travis Speessen (third grade); Nahla Tanner, Alison Tuck, Cayleb Thompson, Lillee Nieri (fourth grade); and Shannon Glass, Lily Naylor, Lillian Chafin.

Editor’s note: This photo is being re-run to correct the spelling of a student.