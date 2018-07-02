Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

June & July selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In June, a list of things and places located at Karohl Park, 2940 Hohl Drive, Beavercreek, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. In July, a list of things and places located at Creekside Trail between Xenia and Beavercreek will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters.

Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item. Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd. The program is free.

Vanishing Birds Field Trip

Community members can join a naturalist from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 23, departing from Narrows for a field trip focusing on Ohio’s vanishing birds. During the field trip, participants will search for rare birds such as the Lark and Henslow Sparrow, Blue Grosbeak and Bobolink around Greene County and in the greater-Columbus area. Cost is $24, Greene County resident; $30, non-resident. Pre-registration is required before Saturday, June 23.

Strawberry Moon Hike

The next full moon hike will be held 9-10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28 at Karohl Park, 2940 Hohl Drive, Beavercreek. The hike will feature the Strawberry Moon. Hikes are free; participants should dress for the weather.

Lightning Bug Party

All things about the lightning bug will be celebrated 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. Participants will make their own lightning bug that glows, learn all about the habits of the lightning bug and follow a self-guided glow trail through the meadows and woods of the park.

Farmers’ Market

GCP&T will host its Farmers’ Market 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek. GCP&T will continue to accept vendors. Participants will have an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost. Vendors can include those with locally-grown fruit, vegetable, meat, coffee, honey, baked goods, eggs and other products. The market will be open until October. Ample and convenient parking is located at the park site. Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can be also be picked up at the park agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia.

Wellness walks

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek will host a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 5 at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek. Walks are guided and self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks. The program is free. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.