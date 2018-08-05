Entertainment Digest

Planet of the Apes

DAYTON – Victoria Theatre Association continues the popular 2018-2019 Cool Films Series by celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Planet of the Apes. Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 3-4 and 3 p.m. Aug. 5.

Planet of the Apes is a 1968 American science fiction film starring Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter. Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, Planet of the Apes tells the story of three astronauts marooned on a futuristic planet where apes rule and humans are slaves.

Tickets are $6. To purchase, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center call 937-228-3630, toll-free 888-228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Art on the Commons festival

KETTERING – Art on the Commons at Kettering’s Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, features fine arts and crafts by over 100 talented artists from throughout the United States.

Artwork for display and sale includes ceramics, digital art, fiber/leather, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, works on paper and wood creations.

The Kettering Civic Commons is located at 675 Lincoln Park Boulevard, just off Shroyer Road near the Kettering Government Center. For a map, parking information and detailed driving directions, please visit www.fraze.com.

Scott Antique Markets

WASHINGTON CH — Summer events held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds will feature not only the antiques dealers of Scotts, but will also host vendors from a brand new market, W.C. Flea. The show dates for the antique and flea markets are: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 24-26 and Friday-Sunday, Sept. 28-30. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers will also pay $1 for entry into both shows at the gate. For more information visit www.scottantiquemarkets.com or www.wcflea.com.

School of Rock Musical

DAYTON — School of Rock – The Musical will be presents Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. Oct. 2-5, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. Oct. 6, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Schuster Center, 138 N. Main St.

This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie, and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.

Saturday matinee performances of Broadway Series presentations are sign interpreted. Audio description is available by request. Get tickets online at TicketCenterStage.com, at the Box Office, or by phone at 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.

Disney on Ice

FAIRBORN — After two long years, Disney on Ice returns For the first time ever in Dayton, discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before Thursday Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway. Tickets range from $15-$65 and ages 2 and over need a ticket for entry. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/disney-ice-presents-frozen.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” every Friday at 7 p.m., 2776 Centre Drive. Participants can see fun, energetic hosts for games, prizes and challenging trivia.

Second Street Market

DAYTON — The Second Street Market is alive with local growers, bakers, culinary specialists, artisans, people and activity during market hours. Located at 600 E. Second Street, the market is open year-round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Friday. An outdoor farmer’s market will take place June through October. Find local produce, unique handmade items, wine, chocolates, pastries, freshly baked breads, pies and more.

