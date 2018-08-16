Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

August selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In August, a list of things and places located at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item.Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd. The program is free.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The next meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 15. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman; and Michelle Jenkins.

Snakes

All are invited to join Greene County Parks & Trails 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at Narrows to learn about the snakes of Greene County. Participants will learn about Ohio’s snake species and their role in the Greene County ecosystem. Paticipants can view some of the common species at the nature center and take a hike looking for snakes in a variety of habitats.

Canoe float

A canoe float down the Little Miami State and National Scenic River will begin 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Narrows Reserve main parking lot. Canoes, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided; two adults per canoe. Participants will view wildlife along the river’s edge with experience canoeing recommended. The trip will last two to three hours and participants will enjoy the wildlife found along the river.

Wellness Walkers

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture will host a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at Glenn Thompson Reserve, 509 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek; and Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd., Xenia. Walks are guided and self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks. The program is free. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Aug. 18, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 26 miles; Sept. 1, Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Farmers’ market

The GCP&T Farmer’s Market is held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Beavercreek and offers local growers space at no cost to provide locally-grown products to patrons. In its first year, the market has grown each month and features varying vendors ranging from produce, maple syrup, baked goods, woodcrafts, soap, jams and much more. Vendors are still being accepted for the September and October markets. Vendor application can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440/info@gcparkstrails.com.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.