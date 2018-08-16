Entertainment Digest

Annie Get Your Gun

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association ends the 2018-2019 Cool Films Series with the musical favorite Annie Get Your Gun. Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 24-25 and 3 p.m. Aug. 26.

Tickets are $6. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, call 937-228-3630, toll-free 888-228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Doublecross, Doo Wops

JAMESTOWN — The Doublecross Band & the Doo Wops will perform ’50s, ’60s and country music at the Jamestown Opera House 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. General admission tickets for $15 and handicap accessible for $8 are available at the door. For more information, call 937-675-3501 or visit www.jamestownohiooperahouse.com

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Fest

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2018 Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival will begin 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. The festival will offer artisans, vendors, fire dancers, music, and much more. Free parking will be located at Clifton Presbyterian Church. For more information visit www.villageofclifton.com.

Grandparents Night Out

BEAVERCREEK — Grandparents are near and dear to every child, but they often don’t get to have special time with them. Celebrate grandparents 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Attendees will enjoy taking fun photos at the photo booth, chocolate covered snacks from the chocolate fountain, and an activity that each child will create. If grandparents aren’t able to leave their home, parents are able to bring their kids to create memories and items to deliver to the grandparents after the event.

Attendees will enter to win a prize pack of dinner and a movie for their next Grandparents Night Out!

Mensa test

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold an admission testing session 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. For additional information or to pre-register for the test, please contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. For more information visit www.dayton.us.mensa.org.

Seeking new members

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Community Chorus is an all-volunteer group, singing for more than 20 years. Sponsored by the City of Centerville and the Centerville Arts Commission the group performs for community events and parties. Seeking members age 18 and over in the Miami Valley who love to sing.

Rehearsals are Monays, 7-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 10 at St Leonard’s auditorium, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville. No auditions required. For more information contact by email at: www.ourchorusmail@ccchorus.org.

Scott Antique Markets

WASHINGTON CH — Summer events held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds will feature not only the antiques dealers of Scotts, but will also host vendors from a brand new market, W.C. Flea. The show dates for the antique and flea markets are: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 24-26 and Friday-Sunday, Sept. 28-30. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers will also pay $1 for entry into both shows at the gate. For more information visit www.scottantiquemarkets.com or www.wcflea.com.

School of Rock Musical

DAYTON — School of Rock – The Musical will be presents Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. Oct. 2-5, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. Oct. 6, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Schuster Center, 138 N. Main St.

This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie, and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.

Saturday matinee performances of Broadway Series presentations are sign interpreted. Audio description is available by request. Get tickets online at TicketCenterStage.com, at the Box Office, or by phone at 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.

Disney on Ice

FAIRBORN — After two long years, Disney on Ice returns For the first time ever in Dayton, discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before Thursday Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway. Tickets range from $15-$65 and ages 2 and over need a ticket for entry. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/disney-ice-presents-frozen.

Director submissions for season

DAYTON — The Dayton Playhouse is currently accepting applications from potential directors for their 2019-2020 season. Those interested in directing are asked to submit up to six plays or musicals which they would be interested in directing for the season.

To submit plays or musicals for consideration, please visit our website at www.daytonplayhouse.com. Directors will be asked to complete a brief online form and attach a resume. Submissions will be reviewed and considered by the Dayton Playhouse Artistic Committee. Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 5. For additional information, please call 937-241-6009 or email at dpiartisticcommittee@gmail.com.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” every Friday at 7 p.m., 2776 Centre Drive. Participants can see fun, energetic hosts for games, prizes and challenging trivia.

Second Street Market

DAYTON — The Second Street Market is alive with local growers, bakers, culinary specialists, artisans, people and activity during market hours. Located at 600 E. Second Street, the market is open year-round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Friday. An outdoor farmer’s market will take place June through October. Find local produce, unique handmade items, wine, chocolates, pastries, freshly baked breads, pies and more.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

