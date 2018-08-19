Engle, Grothouse to wed

FAIRBORN — Thomas and Linda Engle of Fairborn announce the engagement of their daughter Lindsey Engle, to Lieutenant Nicholas Grothouse, United States Army, son of Michael and Jeana Grothouse of Dayton.

The bride-to-be has completed her bachelor of science in public health education from Wright State University and was nominated for membership into Pi Lambda Theta, a national education honor society. She is a 2014 Carroll High School graduate. The future bride’s grandparents are John and Sallie (deceased) Wolfe and Jack and Una Engle, all of Fairborn.

The future groom of Ft. Benning, Ga., was awarded a bachelor of science in economics in 2016 from Wright State University and is a 2010 graduate of Stebbins High School. He has served seven years with the Army, including a tour in Afghanistan. His grandparents are Leo and Martha Cordonnier of New Carlisle and Frank and Judy DaPolito of West Carrolton.

They will be married Dec. 29 at Mary Help of Christians Church in Fairborn, followed by a reception at Beavercreek Golf Club. They will be stationed in Oahu, Hawaii after their marriage.