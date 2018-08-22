Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

August selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In August, a list of things and places located at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item.Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd. The program is free.

Glady Run Trailhead closure

The Glady Run Trailhead to the Little Miami Scenic Trail, 2381 Bellbrook Ave., Xenia, will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 for approximately 48 hours as the City of Xenia will be crack sealing the driveway that leads to the trailhead’s parking area. The lot will be closed until no later than 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27. The Little Miami Scenic Trail can still be accessed at Xenia Station.

Night rides

Cyclists can enjoy a free evening bicycle ride escorted by trail sentinels 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, from Xenia Station to McDonald’s, Jamestown. Participants must be over the age of 18, wear a helmet and have lights. Rides will be cancelled in case of a thunderstorm.

Full Moon Hike

The next full moon hike will be held 8:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 at the Beaver Creek Wetland Preserve, 2092 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. The hike will feature the “Midsummer Moon.” Hikes are free to all participants; they should dress for the weather.

Wellness Walkers

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture will host a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia. Walks are guided and self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks. The program is free. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Sept. 1, Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman; and Michelle Jenkins.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m. each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.