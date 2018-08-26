Fran’s Favorites: Recipes from friends

I am having a great time traveling around the state and not only meeting wonderful, supportive people and learning about incredible programs but also sharing great food and recipes. Last week I told you about the delicious potato casserole that was served at a hog roast we attended. Kelly Krinsky shared her recipe and it is very easy! I have a similar one that used mushroom soup and mayo but I like this one a lot better. It’s simple and fresh tasting. I’m making it the first time exactly according to directions. Then I may experiment with changing all the cream to half and half to save some of those fat calories. But it’s so good I hate to!

Another friend shared a recipe for peach pie. This one is different than the one I make but it sounds very good, so I’m going to try it too since we are still in peach season. It sounds pretty simple.

On my travels around the state I really love to see exactly what is being served, whether it is meals on wheels for seniors, or free kids lunches at libraries, or food at homeless shelters. So many people and organizations are doing such a great job. And I always check out the kitchens!

Kelly’s Potatoes

1 bag Oreida hash browns

1 pint half & half

1/2 pint whipping cream

1/2 stick butter

salt and pepper

Lawry’s seasoned salt

Place half the potatoes in 9 x 13 pan. Cut half of the butter in pads and place over potatoes. Shake salt, pepper and Lawry’s salt over the top. Place the rest of the potatoes on top and repeat the salts and pepper. Combine the half & half and whipping cream and pour evenly over the potatoes. Do not mix. Bake at 400° for about an hour or until potatoes are golden brown and are thickened.

Susan’s Fresh Peach Pie

Cut together:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 stick butter

3 to 4 cups fresh sliced peaches

1 unbaked pie shell

Put half of the crumb mixture into the pie shell. Layer with peaches, then top with remaining crumb mixture. Sprinkle with a little cinnamon-sugar. Bake 40 minutes at 400°.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_FranDeWine-2-1-1.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. She recently released her newest cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites.

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. She recently released her newest cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites.