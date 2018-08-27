Ontko, Jacuzzi to wed

BELLBROOK – Linda and Neal Ontko of Bellbrook announce the engagement of their daughter Miranda Grace Ontko to Eric Anthony Jacuzzi. The future groom is the son of Shirley and Anthony Jacuzzi, St. Joachim, Canada.

The bride-to-be completed her bachelor of science degree in supply chain management from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in 2013. She also completed many successful internships including studies at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The future bride is currently the lead sourcing manager at TTI in Charlotte, N.C. with responsibilities for domestic and international components and assembly for product distribution across the country. She is a graduate of Beavercreek High School 2009.

The future groom attended Kettering University in Flint, Mich. and the University of Michigan earning a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and masters of science degree in aerospace engineering. The groom-to-be is the director of aerodynamics at the NASCAR R&D center in Concord, N.C. His responsibilities include leading aerodynamics R&D efforts across all of NASCAR’s major series as well as regulations for competition. The future groom is pursuing a doctorate degree in aerodynamics at North Carolina State University and will complete the requirements for this degree in 2019.

The couple will be married at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, N.C. with dinner and dancing following the ceremony in the outdoor pavilion. They will live in Charlotte N.C.