Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Night rides

Cyclists can enjoy a free evening bicycle ride escorted by trail sentinels 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, from Xenia Station to McDonald’s, Jamestown. Participants must be over the age of 18, wear a helmet and have lights. Rides will be cancelled in case of a thunderstorm.

Full Moon Hike

The next full moon hike will be held 8:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 at the Beaver Creek Wetland Preserve, 2092 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. The hike will feature the “Midsummer Moon.” Hikes are free to all participants; they should dress for the weather.

Wellness Walkers

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture will host a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at Glenn Thompson Reserve, 509 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek; and Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia. Walks are guided and self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks. The program is free. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Sept. 1, Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Farmers’ market

The GCP&T Farmer’s Market is held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Beavercreek and offers local growers space at no cost to provide locally-grown products to patrons. In its first year, the market has grown each month and features varying vendors ranging from produce, maple syrup, baked goods, woodcrafts, soap, jams and much more. Vendors are still being accepted for the September and October markets. Vendor application can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440/info@gcparkstrails.com.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman; and Michelle Jenkins.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.