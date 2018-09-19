Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Creekside Trail closures

Creekside Trail will experience temporary and rolling closures beginning Wednesday, Sept. 19 for approximately three weeks. A new overlay of asphalt will be applied to the paved trail. The project is funded in part by federal funds administered by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission with matching funds from the GCP&T levy that passed in 2015.

September selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In September, a list of things and places located at the Creekside Reserve, Access at Beavercreek Community Park, 801 Factory Road, Beavercreek will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters.. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item.

Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road The program is free.

Night ride

Participants can enjoy a free evening bicycle ride escorted by GCP&T Trail Sentinels beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 from Xenia Station to Spring Valley. Participants must be over the age of 18, wear a helmet and have lights. Rides will be cancelled in case of a thunderstorm. The monthly night rides feature different sections of the 62 miles of paved multi-use trails managed by the park agency. Trail sentinels are trained by completing a CPR certification class and a skilled performance procedure.

Monarch tagging

GCP&T will host a seminar focusing on monarch butterflies 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek, during this international citizen science program. The entire family can learn how to help Monarch butterflies and the vital role milkweed plays in the environment. Participants will capture and tag Monarch butterflies, learn about the butterfly as well as participate in the monarch butterfly ‘challenge.’ A monarch butterfly from this area was found in Mexico during the past few years. The event is free.

Volunteer Training

Community members can join GCP&T’s volunteer team and train to be a docent for its Narrows Reserve Nature Center at a special training 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 24, at the center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Specially trained volunteers will assist the agency in establishing regular business at the nature center to allow visitors to have increased access to its educational nature displays, bird viewing room and live animal exhibits. The training will include customer service techniques as well as animal care for those species on display at the nature center.

Full Moon Hike

GCP&T and the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association will host a hike featuring the glow of the full moon 8-9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Koogler Wetland Prairie Reserve, 2279 Beaver Valley Road, Beavercreek. The hike will feature the Corn Moon. Hikes are free to all participants; participants should dress for the weather.

Wellness Walkers

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek will host a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Koogler Reserve, 2380 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek. Walks are guided on natural surfaces and self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks and trails. This walk will be led by a GCP&T staff member; the program is free. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Geocache Night Adventure

Participants can join GCP&T for a Geocache Night Adventure 7-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 28 at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia. Attendees should bring a flashlight and either a smartphone or GPS unit. The event will celebrate the opening of a new permanent night cache trail with other temporary trails to experience. The event is free and open to all ages.

Fall birding excursion

A fall birding excursion will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29, with participants leaving from the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. Participants will travel to local reservoirs that are magnets for fall migrating birds such as ducks, shorebirds and warblers. They should bring binoculars and dress for the weather. A picnic lunch will be provided to all participants. Cost for the program is $25. Pre-registration is required by Monday, Sept. 24.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Farmers’ market

The GCP&T Farmer’s Market is held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Beavercreek and offers local growers space at no cost to provide locally-grown products to patrons. In its first year, the market has grown each month and features varying vendors ranging from produce, maple syrup, baked goods, woodcrafts, soap, jams and much more. Vendors are still being accepted for the September and October markets. Vendor application can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440/info@gcparkstrails.com.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

FLAT Fund available

Families who may need financial assistance to participate in GCP&T programs may consider the Family Leisure Assistance Trust or FLAT Fund that was established in 1981 through donations. The fund is designed to assist youth to participate in leisure activities who are financially unable to do so based on family income. Each family who qualifies may receive up to $100 in assistance to cover the cost of registration for a summer camp or other youth program. Donations to the FLAT Fund can be made at any time by an individual, business or organization.