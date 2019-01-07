WILMINGTON — Keith and Marsha (Bogan) Jacoby of Wilmington celebrated 32 years of marriage on Dec. 31.

They were married Dec. 31, 1986 at Grapegrove Church by Rev. Lowery.

The couple has three sons and two daughters: Josh and Laura; Amber and Steve Hicks, Dustin and Brittany, all of Wilmington and John and Antonia of Hillsboro. They also have 14 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

Keith Jacoby works for GE Aviation and his wife is employed as intervention specialist at Clinton Massie.

The Jacobys plan to spend time with Marsha’s parents Dick and Shirley Bogan and all their children and grandchildren.