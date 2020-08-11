Cat of the week: Clementine

Submitted photo Clementine, a 3-year-old, 9-pound domestic short-haired cat with an orange and white coat, is waiting for her forever lap. Her friends at Greene County Animal Care & Control say, “She is a little reserved and coming out of her shell everyday with us at here at the shelter. She’s making new friends and starting to look forward to play dates as well. But in the end she just wants that one hand and comfy lap to provide a nice soft place to lay her head.” If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Cat Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.
XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes.
The shelter remains closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.
