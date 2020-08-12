Cat of the week: Jethro

Submitted photo Jethro is a 3 year old, 12 pound male domestic short-haired brown and black tabby cat. Jethro is hanging out with new friends over at Pet Supplies Plus in Beavercreek. According to Greene County Animal Care & Control staff, “He’s gentle, sweet and kind of needy when it comes to attention. He loves to be the center of all and get all the belly rubs. He loves a good bed and a few treats to snack while taking in the views of his new home.” If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Cat Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.
XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes.
The shelter remains closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.
