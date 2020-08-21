Dog of the week: Bruder

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes. The shelter is now open to the public, but animals are seen by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing, to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet, or to see if an appointment is needed before visiting. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.

Submitted photo Bruder is a big boy who's playful and energetic and ready to show how sweet he can be. Bruder is an 89 pound, 4 year old American Pit Bull Terrier with a white and gray coat. If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Dog Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.