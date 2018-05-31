Greene County News Digest

Bridge closure

CAESARSCREEK TOWNSHIP — A bridge on East Spring Valley Paintersville Road will be closed approximately three weeks to replace the bridge beginning Tuesday, May 29. The closure will be between Faulkner Road and Bone Road. Closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions.

AmTryke Rally

XENIA — Xenia Elks Lodge 668 is co-sponsoring Youth AmTryke Training Rally with GreeneBucs and the City of Xenia 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2 at Xenia Station, 150 Miami Avenue. The lodge donated funding to purchase four AmTrykes for Greene County children with physical disabilities. The therapeutic tricycles help individuals with motor skills and strength development. Four children will receive the tricycles at the event. A training obstacle course will be set up in the parking lot area opposite the splash pad along South West Street.

Bridge closure

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A bridge on Upper Bellbrook Road will be closed approximately 45 days beginning Monday, June 4 to work on the bridge. The closure will be between Indian Ripple Road and South Alpha-Bellbrook Road. All closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

