Women’s Hall of Fame nominations due June 30

XENIA — The Saturday, June 30 deadline is approaching for community members to nominate local outstanding women for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Greene County Women’s Recognition Day and Hall of Fame was organized in March 1981 to annually honor women of Greene County, living or deceased, who have contributed to the county’s betterment. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form in detail and returning it to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 703, Fairborn, 45324 along with a $5 fee.

For an online nomination form, residents can visit www.co.greene.oh.us, click on Our Community, and scroll down the menu to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame. Additional information about submitting nomination forms and supporting materials can be found on that website. For paper nomination forms or additional information, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805

The 37th Annual Recognition Day luncheon will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 at Walnut Grove Country Club.

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame is an organization composed entirely of volunteers whose efforts are focused on bringing recognition to deserving women. It is endorsed by the Greene County Commissioners.