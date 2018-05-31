It’s final: Kil-Kare rezoning approved

XENIA — The checkered flag is out.

After a state-mandated recount, the referendum on the rezoning of 23 acres of land at Kil-Kare Raceway was approved by voters, 617-614, meaning race track officials can go full throttle on their plans to open a store and lock on the property.

Xenia Township trustees originally approved the rezoning last year, but a group called Xenia Township Neighbors for Smart Growth had the issue placed on the May ballot. On election night it failed, 613-611, but after the May 22 official count, which included four absentee and three provisional ballots, it passed.

The recount was triggered by state law due to the margin of victory.

“We’re excited about the results,” Kil-Kare operations manager Marshall Foiles said after the May 22 count. “I knew (the provisional and absentee ballots) would make a difference. I just didn’t know which way it would go. I’m happy. And we’re planning on building some nice store and locks.”

Dayton Attorney David Reed, who is representing the opposition group, told WDTN that he and his team plan to make sure no errors were made in counting the votes and that the process was done correctly.

“Regardless of outcome, we hope that this will bring attention to the responsibilities of the (Xenia Township) trustees that they need to start looking into how this property’s being utilized,” he told WDTN. “They need to scrutinize that.”

According to WDTN, Kil-Kare Raceway has been in contact with builders to draw up plans for the store and locks. Those plans will be submitted to the township board of zoning appeals for final approval since storage units are a conditional use under the B-3 district.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

