Additional streets being fixed

XENIA — Some of Xenia’s worst roads are getting a makeover.

City council recently authorized additional funding so streets that were hit hard by a brutal winter or that hadn’t been repaired in a while can finally be fixed. The city normally spends a minimum of $500,000 annually to repave and fix potholes. With the additional funding, the city will spend $1.2 million this year.

Streets being patched, repaired, or repaved include the drive lanes of Colorado Drive, Dayton Avenue, Allison Avenue, West Second Street, and West Church Street according to city officials. In addition, the entire widths of North Galloway and Union roads will be repaired.

The repairs — which began this week — are expected to take a minimum of two weeks to complete, according to a press release from the city.

The additional expense was unanimously approved by council May 24 and includes $190,000 that was set aside for land purchase related to the relocation of Fire Station 32, $80,000 in worker’s compensation refunds, and $25,000 budgeted for work at the city justice center that can now be paid for by bond proceeds from the bond construction fund. The city is considering alternatives for Station 32. Other reductions in expenses are being made as well, according to city officials, bringing the total to $300,000 in additional funding.

“This is exciting,” Mayor Sarah Mays said at the meeting. “I’m just very pleased.”

Including city funds and state and federal grants, it is expected the city will have allotted a total of $2.8 million dollars to repair Xenia streets for calendar year 2018 including the downtown safety project and work on Progress Drive.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

