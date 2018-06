Gone fishing

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Kids ages 6-14 went fishing May 26 during Greene County Parks & Trails’ annual “School’s Out” fishing derby at Spring Lakes Park in Bellbrook. Awards were given for the largest fish caught and most fish caught.

