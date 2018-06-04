CSU finalist for 5 HBCU awards

WILBERFORCE — Central State University has been nationally recognized for excellence by earning final consideration in five award categories by HBCU Digest.

Finalists were selected from a field consisting of 700 nominations from across the country.

The university is looking to become the first institution to earn HBCU of the Year honors in consecutive years, while President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond is seeking to become the first two-time winner of the HBCU Female President of the Year award, which she first won in 2016.

Presidents and university finalists have been selected by HBCU Digest based on the level of outstanding leadership, academic success rate, collaboration between the administration, faculty and staff and the overall progression of the institution.

Renowned for its training and job placement of Central State students in banks around the region, CSU’s Ohio Summer Banking Institute is nominated in the category of Best Business Program.

Professor Jeremy Winston is a finalist for Male Faculty Member of the Year. In March, Winston was presented the Black History Month Congressional Award for Community Service from Ohio Congressman Mike Turner (R-Dayton). Winston, who directs the CSU Chorus, earned the state-level recognition by being a positive contributor to his community while molding the next generation of music professionals and creating music at a world-class level.

Juan Scott, a sophomore hurdler, is a finalist for Male Athlete of the Year. Scott was undefeated in the indoor 60 meter hurdles this season, culminating with a NCAA Division II national title in March. In the outdoor season, Scott tallied three victories, finished sixth at nationals in the 110 meter hurdles and earned All-American honors.

HBCU Digest is a national publication dedicated to covering Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The 2018 HBCU Digest Awards will be held Friday, June 22 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.