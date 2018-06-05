Resource fair set for June 16

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will host the 2nd annual Greene County Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at the Xenia YMCA, at 135 East Church Street.

This year’s event will include organizations such as DP&L Lighting Program, Bridges of Hope, CareSource, Greene County Council on Aging, Family of Addicts (FOA), Kettering Health Network, Equitas Health, Community Action Partnership, Mommy Xpress, Greene County Libraries, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and Medicare Resource Center.

New additions to the family-friendly event include a free yoga session 12-1 p.m., acoustic music 1-2 p.m. and story time with a local fire fighter 2:15-2:45 p.m.

In addition, fun “swag bags” will be available to the first 100 guests, along with one large, family friendly door prize (approximately a $300 value) for one person who attends the event.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better than last year with close to 35 organizations participating, a kid’s craft table, a photo booth with fun props, music, and story time,” said Jessica Warner, health educator at GCPH and event coordinator. “There really is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit the Greene County Resource Fair on Facebook, call 937-374-5621 or email jwarner@gcph.info.