BBQ coming to mall this fall

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons announced Flyby BBQ will be joining the line-up this fall of more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to welcome Flyby BBQ as they expand into their first brick and mortar store,” said The Mall at Fairfield Commons General Manager Kristie Miller. “We strive to meet shopper demand by providing dynamic national and local brands and retail concepts, as well as family-friendly dining and entertainment options all within our center. Flyby BBQ is a highly-r0ated hip new restaurant concept and we are lucky that they are calling Fairfield Commons home.”

David Butcher, Founder of Flyby BBQ, is a Yellow Springs High School graduate and is currently attending Ohio State University. He was named number one Student Entrepreneur in Central Ohio and top 25 in the United States by Entrepreneurs Organization in both 2016 and 2017.

Butcher started the business in 2016 with pop-up events and catering. He then grew the team by bringing on cousin Mark Butcher along with other culinary talents and began their food truck adventure in 2017. Harnessing a great following and 5-star average rating online, the team used this time to perfect the dishes that would mold the menu for their upcoming restaurant.

Flyby BBQ is known for their signature barbeque sandwiches, bowls and platters filled with tender hickory smoked meats, fresh toppings, and regional American barbeque sauces. They also feature homemade comfort food sides, famous banana pudding, as well as craft beer and sodas.

Their menu is sure to have something for everyone as they also offer vegan Pulled BBQ Jackfruit as a protein option. As Butcher said they serve “real smoke, real ingredients, real fast.”

The restaurant will be opening in the fall. If you can’t want to wait to try Flyby BBQ, they will be out touring this summer in several food truck events including those hosted by the Mall at Fairfield Commons June 14, 21, July 7 and Sept. 13 and 27. To find out where else they are touring, visit their Facebook page.

The restaurant is located outside of the mall’s main entrance. To learn more about Flyby BBQ, visit their website at https://flybybbq.com.