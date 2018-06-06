Temple Israel to host cultural festival

DAYTON — Temple Israel will hold its eighth annual Jewish Cultural Festival 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10 at 130 Riverside Drive across the river from Fifth-Third Field, near downtown.

All are invited to enjoy the free, family-friendly festival celebrating Jewish music, art, food, and ritual.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our Jewish culture and traditions with the entire Miami Valley,” said festival co-chair Mary Anne Davis. “In addition, we are excited to celebrate Israel’s 70th birthday. Come spend the day with us for lots of family fun, good food, great music, and inspirational speakers!”

The festival will kick off with the annual Oy Vey 5k 10:30 a.m., which is open to runners and walkers alike and boasts magnificent views of downtown Dayton and the Stillwater River. Top male and female finishers will each receive a $100 cash prize and all participants will receive a finisher medal and $5 in tickets to use at the event for food or drinks.

Attendees can look forward to experiencing a Jewish culinary journey and sampling flavors from around the globe. Popular Miami Valley restaurants El Meson, Pasha Grill, and Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, and Bernstein’s Fine Catering will prepare traditional Jewish foods and add some spice to old classics. Homemade Jewish sweets including challah, cookies, honey cake and more will be available for purchase from Temple Israel’s bakery. Festivalgoers can also quench their thirst with some of the best local beers from the Dayton Beer Company.

Children of all ages can enjoy the festival’s Israeli-themed petting zoo, 18-foot tall inflatable slide, and educational craft activities. A lively open-air market will offer a mix of crafts and artwork by local Jewish and non-Jewish artisans including jewelry, clothing, and other handmade items directly from Israel.

Beginning 1 p.m., a series of interactive presentations will be held in Temple Israel’s sanctuary in celebration of Israel’s 70th birthday. Local speakers will discuss Jewish holidays and rituals, gender and Judaism in Israel, the Holocaust, and Israeli innovation with local ties.

The festival will also feature live dance and music performances including traditional Israeli and belly dancing, Eastern European Jewish folk music, contemporary Jewish rock and blues, and popular tunes performed by the Dayton Jewish Chorale and the Miami Valley Music Men.

To learn more about the eighth annual Jewish Cultural Festival, visit http://tidayton.org/festival.