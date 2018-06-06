Education Digest

Spring dean’s list

TIFFIN — Tiffin University announced its 2018 spring semester dean’s list. Greene County residents were named to that list: Cook Cannon of Bellbrook and Lea Paige of Beavercreek.

TU announces graduates

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation of the 2017/2018 academic year. Greene County residents to receive degrees include: Julia Beckman of Beavercreek, bachelor of science and Nathan Meyer of Dayton, bachelor of science.

TIFFIN — Heidelberg University announced its spring semester dean’s list. Joseph Walton, a senior political science major from Xenia was named to that list.

WU graduates

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University’s 2018 commencement had more than 370 graduate among those graduates were the following Greene County residents: Tyler Everidge of Bellbrook received a BA in management; Julia Ross of Fairborn received a BS in environmental science and Shaelyn Sakos of Fairborn received a BS in psychology Cum Laude.

OWU Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University announced its 2018 spring semester dean’s list. The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Elea Karras and Tia Karras of Bellbrook.

To qualify for the dean’s list students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Pope earns degree

ROOTSTOWN — Northeast Ohio Medical University conferred 221 degrees upon Ohio’s newest physicians, pharmacists and other health professionals health-system pharmacy administration, integrated pharmaceutical medicine and public health. Among the graduates was Christopher Pope of Fairborn who earned a doctor of medicine from NEOMED’s College of Medicine.

OCU degrees

CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University announced its recent Greene County graduates. Among those graduating include: Laqueta Maze of Fairborn received a bachelor of arts in leadership and ministry: pastoral ministry; Anthony Williams of Fairborn received a master of business administration and Olivia Wireman of Beavercreek graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in sport management and business. Wireman is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

Song performs in concert

FINDLAY — Dana Song, of Beavercreek recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. Birth of a Nation, the theme of the program, centered on music of the American Revolutionary and Civil wars.

CU Dean’s list

CEDARVILLE — The following local students achieved the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at Cedarville University: Phillip Birt and Joshua Stecker of Fairborn; Amber Cannata, Daniel Jaquish and Mary Collins of Bellbrook and Jordan Esatto and Sarah Lewis of Beavercreek. Students maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

Petry graduates

RICHMOND, Ind. — Stephanie Petry of Beavercreek graduated with honors from Earlham College in May with a bachelor of arts degree english and chemistry. Petry was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa chapter at Earlham. In the fall, she will attend Northwestern University to begin a doctoral program in synthetic inorganic chemistry. She is a 2014 Beavercreek High School graduate.

Williams makes list

BURLINGTON, VT. — Michael Williams of Xenia has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Williams is majoring in Computer and Information Systems.

