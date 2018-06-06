Casey’s General Store could replace Wickline’s

XENIA — An Iowa-based retailer that is part gas station, part restaurant and part grocery store is looking to expand into Xenia.

The parent company for Casey’s General Store applied for a liquor permit with the State of Ohio for a store to be located at 1615 N. Detroit St., the current location of Wickline’s Florist. The Wickline family recently announced it was selling the land and closing the store.

According to City Planner Brian Forschner Casey’s has submitted preliminary plans but has not officially applied for a zoning permit. City officials could not comment any further because the plans are preliminary. However city spokesperson Lee Warren said any potential interest in Xenia is good.

“While we will greatly miss such a long standing, family-oriented business anchor as Wickline’s, we’re excited that there appears to be a flurry of interest in the Xenia area overall from retail, residential, recreational and industrial vantage points,” he said. “That bodes well for Xenia economically. No matter what happens, the city’s economic development team will work hard to help find another use.”

Representatives from Casey’s were not immediately available for comment.

Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s normally operates in communities with populations of 5,000 or less and has recently expanded into the Ohio and central Indiana markets including several stores either open or opening soon in the Dayton area.

