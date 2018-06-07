WOWA anthology now open for submissions

DAYTON – The Western Ohio Writers Association (WOWA) is now accepting short story fiction submissions for their 2018 anthology themed, “Redemption, Reinvention, Revenge” (final title TBA), targeted for publication in Q4 2018.

The Western Ohio Writers Association was founded in 2008 as a resource for writers of all genre in the southwestern Ohio, southeastern Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky region. The organization provides monthly critique sessions, networking opportunities, workshops and education, and creative support.

This will be WOWA’s second anthology, having published its first, “Flights of Fiction,” in 2013. This time, however, rather than only member authors, submissions are open to writers outside the group.

Submissions are open to fiction writers 18 and up who are permanent residents of the following Ohio counties: Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clarke, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren. Authors do not need to be members of WOWA in order to submit.

Submissions will be accepted between now and June 30. Please either upload your manuscript document through our Submission Form page or send it as an email attachment to submissions@westernohiowriters.com. No more than two submissions per author. The group reserves the right to reject stories based on content.

Full details and submission guidelines are available online at www.westernohiowriters.com, click on “WOWA Publications.”